Flagler Jail Van in Crash With Car on U.S. 1 in Bunnell, Minor Injuries to Elderly Couple

Flagler County Sheriff's deputy Brian Sheridan, who is in charge of the transport of inmates to and from the courthouse, was at the wheel of the jail van involved in a crash in Bunnell this afternoon. (© FlaglerLive)
A Flagler County jail inmate van was involved in a minor crash with a crash at U.S. 1 and State Road 100 in Bunnell early this afternoon. Two elderly people had minor injuries.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Sheridan, who’s in charge of jail transport to and from the courthouse, was at the wheel of the van. He was transporting one inmate.

“The way that it appears is that it was not the sheriff’s employee’s fault,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Referring to the two occupants of the vehicle the van struck, the spokesperson said, “the two are being taken to the hospital to be checked out.”

Sheridan and the inmate were also taken to AdventHealth Hospital in Palm Coast as a precautionary measure. The Florida Highway Patrol was called in to do the investigation, which is ongoing.

At least two Flagler County Fire Rescue units were called in to transport patients.

The sheriff’s office cannot release the name of the inmate until the investigation of the crash is completed.

