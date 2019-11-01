Flagler Jail Van in Crash With Car on U.S. 1 in Bunnell, Minor Injuries to Elderly Couple

A Flagler County jail inmate van was involved in a minor crash with a crash at U.S. 1 and State Road 100 in Bunnell early this afternoon. Two elderly people had minor injuries.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Sheridan, who’s in charge of jail transport to and from the courthouse, was at the wheel of the van. He was transporting one inmate.

“The way that it appears is that it was not the sheriff’s employee’s fault,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Referring to the two occupants of the vehicle the van struck, the spokesperson said, “the two are being taken to the hospital to be checked out.”

Sheridan and the inmate were also taken to AdventHealth Hospital in Palm Coast as a precautionary measure. The Florida Highway Patrol was called in to do the investigation, which is ongoing.

At least two Flagler County Fire Rescue units were called in to transport patients.

The sheriff’s office cannot release the name of the inmate until the investigation of the crash is completed.