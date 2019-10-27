Flagler County Hosts an Affordable Housing Forum on Oct. 29

Have questions about what affordable housing is, what the need is in Flagler County and the challenges that must be overcome? The Flagler Housing for All Coalition is hosting a public forum at 5:30 p.m. October 29 at the Flagler County Association of Realtors to discuss those topics and more.









Flagler County Administrator Jerry Cameron will make welcoming remarks. State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program Administrator Ralston Reodica is one of the Coalition members along with Sandra Shank, who is the Chairwoman of the Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. She will lead the discussion along with representatives from the Flagler Home Builders Association, Flagler County Housing Authority, Carrfour Supportive Housing, Florida Housing Coalition, among others.

A short film created by FPC-TV (Flagler Palm Coast High School) will highlight the need for affordable housing in Flagler County. Students Joshua Bratcher and Jalen Daniels are the director and co-director (respectively) of the film with the guidance of instructor Tracey Hicks.

“The Flagler Housing for All Coalition came up with the idea to partner with the Flagler Palm Coast High School video production department to highlight real stories from Flagler’s residents,” said Reodica, who along with Shank recently received the Sadowski Affiliates Award for Housing Advocacy. “The housing video was born from the need to advocate for affordable housing in Flagler County, as Palm Coast, the largest of our cities tends to be regarded as a retirement community.”

The Flagler County Association of Realtors is located at 4101 E. Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. For more information visit the Flagler Housing for All Coalition on Facebook or e-mail [email protected] gmail.com.

The SHIP program provides assistance in the following areas to income-eligible applicants with priority given to people with special needs:

· Down Payment Assistance: Assistance will be provided to qualified first-time homebuyers purchasing a new or existing single family home, manufactured home, townhome, or condominium priced at or below $200,000.

· Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation: Assistance will be provided to qualified homeowners for repairs to alleviate code violations and to eliminate health and safety problems in a home.

· Emergency Repair: Assistance will be provided to qualified homeowners in need of emergency repairs related to a dire situation that needs to be mitigated immediately.

· Foreclosure Prevention: Assistance will be provided to qualified homeowners that are in arrears on their first mortgage due to a qualifying hardship.

· Rental Assistance: Assistance will be provided to qualified individuals or families who are at-risk of or are experiencing homelessness and require temporary rental assistance to maintain or obtain rental housing.