Thursday Briefing: Judge Graham’s Power, Victor Williams Trial, Sea Rise, Utility Rates in Flagler Beach

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Victor Williams, a 43-year-old Palm Coast man facing charges of drugging and raping a 16-year-old while infected with HIV, is on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse, with the prosecution’s case resuming at 11 a.m. Williams faces life in prison if convicted on the more serious charge. See background stories here and here.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.

The Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center hosts a six-week free class on diabetes management every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 7 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. You will learn practical ways to cope with stress, depression, anger, and frustration, ways to prevent or delay diabetes complications, strategies for sick days, nutrition and exercise tools, and how to talk about your health. The workshop provides the support you need to maintain or improve your quality of life. Participants receive a free book: “Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Registration: Northeast Florida AHEC, Phone: (904) 482-0189. Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The committee is expected to finalize a report on sea level rise’s perils to coastal communities such as Palm Coast. See the full agenda and background materials here. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.

St. Johns County is hosting a public workshop regarding the St. Johns River-To-Sea Loop multi-use trail from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine. Information on the preferred alignment of the FDOT-funded project and associated planning study will be presented. The public will have an opportunity to offer feedback and learn about potential next steps. For more information on the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop multi-use trail, or to provide input if you are unable attend the workshop, please email [email protected], call 904.209.0111, or visit www.sjcfl.us/suntrail.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Commissioners are expecting to hear protest as they consider raising utility rates yet again, this time by 12.5 percent. Commissioners will also consider action on an aggressive panhandling ordinance, and discuss potential charter amendments. This week’s meeting agenda and background materials are here. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

The Volusia County Bar hosts cocktails and a dinner honoring Hon. Richard S. Graham, with a 5:30 cocktail reception and 6:30 dinner and program at the Daytona Marriott at One Daytona. Graham is the first recipient of the Richard S. Graham Power of the Law award for his tireless and fearless efforts as a young attorney that were brought to light in author Gilbert King’s novel, “Beneath a Ruthless Sun.” Judge Graham is a featured subject in the novel depicting the heroic efforts he went to in his endless battles with the notorious Lake County Sheriff, Willis McCall. Graham retired as a judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns, in 2012. This event is open to the community but registration is required to reserve a seat, at $100 a ticket. Go here to register.

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Live and Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: Oct. 9.

Segments 1 and 3 are complete.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The drainage installation is nearly complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes continues. The contractor has begun placement of the lime rock base, which is part of the construction of the new southbound roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):

Wall construction is complete, dune refurbishment and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.

Announcements/Press Releases:

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS CONSIDERED: The House Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 195), filed by Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, that would block government agencies that receive public-records requests from filing lawsuits against people who submit the requests. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

TEACHER COMPENSATION AIRED: The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will hold a discussion about teacher compensation, with presentations by school superintendents Larry Moore of Jackson County, Debra Pace of Osceola County, Tim Forson of St. Johns County and Todd Bowden of Sarasota County. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently proposed a plan to increase minimum teacher salaries to $47,500. (Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to issue its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISCUSSED: The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee will hold a conference call. (Thursday, 4 p.m. Call-in number: 1-866-899-4679. Code: 533249869.)

GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES AT FORUM: The Republican Federated Women of South Florida will hold a forum for GOP candidates in Congressional District 21, which is held by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla. Candidates expected to attend include Christian Acosta, Elizabeth Felton, Victor Garcia da Rosa, Laura Loomer, Aaron Scanlan, and Mike Vilardi. (Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Boca Country Club, 17751 Boca Club Blvd., Boca Raton.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Oct. 11, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

