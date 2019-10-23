Palm Coast Yacht Club Raises $4,500 For Children in Foster Care

The Palm Coast Yacht Club’s fifth annual community fundraiser on October 20, 2019, raised $4,500 for The GAL7 (Guardian ad Litem) Foundation, advocating for the needs of children in foster care within Florida’s Judicial Circuit Seven. Since The GAL7 Foundation was incorporated in 2014, it has disbursed an average of $27,000 per year for children in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia Counties. This fundraiser will increase the Foundation’s ability to serve foster children in these counties.





The “Monster Bowl,” was held at Palm Coast Lanes. Twenty teams of five representing area service organizations, businesses, and social groups including the Grand Haven Bowling Team, Blue Water Promotions, the Flagler Beach Yacht Club, the Palm Coast Yacht Club, the United Methodist Church of Palm Coast, the Matanzas River High School, Disabled American Veterans of Palm Coast, and St. Mark’s By the Sea Lutheran Church, bowled to benefit the work of GAL7.

Said benefit organizer Brenda Damiani, “The level of enthusiasm generated by this event almost lifted the roof off of Palm Coast Lanes. We are thrilled by the support Palm Coast has given to GAL7 to make this happen for the kids in the Foster Care system in our area. We can count on $4500.00 to this fabulous organization, all volunteer, and receipts are still coming in.”

Participants were given door prizes including 200 custom Koozies donated by Blue Water Promotions. Other major contributor were Hammock Beach Resort, Fields BMW, and Thrivent Financial. Many area businesses contributed gift certificates, including Chez Jacqueline gift boutique, Portugal Wine Bar & Grill, Salon Salon, VIP Nails, Hair by Christina, Carraba’s Italian Grill, Spa Floridian, Moonrise Brewing Company, LT Nails, Green Lion Café, Olive Garden, Salsas Mexican Restaurant, Pine Lakes Golf Club, and Super Wash.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club is a vital part of the Palm Coast community. The Club has staged major fundraisers for local charities including the Family Life Center, the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans, and Love in a Backpack providing weekend nutrition for Flagler’s children. The Club continues its historic role as organizer of the annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, set this year for December 7, 2019. The Parade is generally known as Central Florida’s largest.