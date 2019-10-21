Palm Coast Man, 31, Accused of Armed Burglary After Allegedly Ordering Woman to “Leave Bunnell”

Saturday afternoon, a woman was at home playing cards at the Riverside Apartments at 301 East Booe Street in Bunnell when, she told deputies, a man sprang into the apartment “yelling and screaming at her, stating that he was going to kill her if she didn’t leave Bunnell,” according to a sheriff’s report.





The man allegedly was Michael Anthony London, 31, of 32 Slumber Meadow Trail in Palm Coast.

According to the woman, London slammed her head into the couch and held her down until she couldn’t breathe, and while being held down, London “took a silver handgun and struck her on the right cheek and back of the head, causing her to black out,” the sheriff’s report states. The alleged victim was bleeding from the nose when a deputy spoke with her shortly after the incident. She positively identified London, whom she knew personally.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies and a Bunnell police officer located London on Church Street in Bunnell. He was standing in front of his truck, and said he had gone to see his uncle at the Riverside Apartments. He thought his uncle was playing cards with the alleged victim, though his uncle wasn’t there when he got there. When the victim saw him, he says, she pulled a gun on him. He got scared she’d use it, so he grabbed it from her and fled the scene, he told police. He told one of the law enforcement officers that the gun was under the center console in his truck.

London repeated the account as he rode in the back of a patrol car on his way to the Flagler County jail, saying he and the woman got into an argument before she allegedly pulled a gun on him. He said they wrestled over the gun before he took it and fled.

London was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary and aggravated assault. The armed burglary charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. The other charges are second and third-degree felonies. London was booked into the jail Saturday evening and released the next day after he posted bail on $25,000 bond.