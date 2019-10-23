Harold Rusty Bourgeois, 51, Is Found Dead by Suicide in the Hammock

Harold Rusty Bourgeois, 51, a long-time resident of Palm Coast and the Hammock, was found dead Sunday at his home, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bourgeois had been living at 6024 North Oceanshore Boulevard in the Hammock.





Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene near the Intracoastal Waterway on the south border with Washington Oaks Garden State Park shortly after noon on Sunday after a friend had reported the discovery. The friend, a 34-year-old resident of Palm Coast, had dropped off Bourgeois after work Friday and hadn’t seen him since. But the friend reported that Bourgeois was in good spirits and was looking forward to going to Nevada to visit his sister. Bourgeois had lived in Las Vegas previously.

On Sunday, Bourgeois’ friend came by to pick him up, opened the door to the mobile home, and found Bourgeois in a chair. He immediately turned around and left, knocking at a neighbor’s door. (There are a few mobile homes along the driveway off State Road A1A, near bourgeois’ home.) The neighbor, a 53-year-old man, and Bourgeois’ friend returned to Bourgeois’ home then stood by to await law enforcement’s arrival.

Deputies established a crime scene and were joined by detectives and, later, the medical examiner, who removed the body for an autopsy in St. Augustine. A rifle and a handgun were recovered from inside the home. By 5:30 p.m. that Sunday, the crime scene was broken down and the home secured.