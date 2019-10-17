Two Palm Coast Teens Face Child Abuse Charges Following Video-Captured Attack Near Flagler Beach Pier

Sierra R. McRoberts and Jocelyn Miley, both 18 and from Palm Coast, face child abuse and other charges–including aggravated child abuse for Miley–following a violent confrontation near the Flagler Beach pier on Sunday with a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly physically set-upon by three people, attacked and pepper-sprayed. A significant part of the incident was captured on video.





The girl told Flagler Beach police that she was in the water when a 16-year-old girl approached her and sprayed her with something. The victim left the water and walked under the pier, only to be followed by the two 18-year-old women and the 16-year-old girl, who then circled the 14 year old and allegedly attacked her. The three, she told police, were known to have issues with her sister.

A video of the incident ended up on social media. According to Flagler Beach police’s account, it shows the 16-year-old girl grabbing the 14 year old by the hair, the younger girl striking the older girl a few times in the face before being thrown to the ground, where she is seen attempting to defend herself but looking “disoriented and overpowered” by the other girl, who is “rapidly striking her in the face with a closed fist.” The video shows a second person, allegedly one of the two 18 year olds, then approaching the younger girl and kicking her and grabbing her by the hair as the other 18 year old–McRoberts–sits on the younger girl and pummels her face with a closed fist.

At one point one of the girls yells out, “Sierra let’s go, you’ve got your one, let[‘s] go in my car.” “McRoberts ignored the plea and continued to strike [the 14 year old] in the face and head area,” the report states. The younger girl manages to get back on her feet but can;t get away: she’s being held by the hair.

There were witnesses. Two separate witnesses described the incident in similar terms: they saw five or six girls circling two other females and one of the girls pepper-spraying another before the two girls being circled tried to run away, only to be followed under the pier, where the confrontation escalated. Flagler Beach police determined that McRoberts, Miley and a third girl were the aggressors, and the 14 year old their victim, with McRoberts at first watching the 16-year-old allegedly attack the 14 year old without attempting to stop the fight–but rather joining it.

“It is determined that McRoberts willfully, intentionally and maliciously battered a juvenile female, while encouraging another juvenile female to take part in the criminal activity,” McRoberts’s arrest report states. “The disturbance that took place in a public area caused such a scene that bystanders began to videotape the incident.” The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

McRoberts was arrested on Tuesday, Miley on Wednesday. The day of her arrest, McRoberts had an additional charge tacked on from an alleged shoplifting the week before at Blaze N Flame on Belle Terre Parkway, where the act was also captured on surveillance video. She is alleged to have stolen a lighter. Both remain at the Flagler County jail on $16,000 bond each.