Wyse Report: Daytona Area Condo Sales Still Depressed

For the fourth consecutive month, condo sales around the greater Daytona Beach area were down in year-over-year comparisons.





An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed condo sales were down in September, compared to condo sales a year ago. There were 120 condo units sold around the Daytona Beach area in September. That’s 7 percent lower than the number of units sold in September 2018. Sales volume was also down in both monthly and annual comparisons. The total value of condo sales in September was down 24 percent from August and down 16 percent compared to the same month last year. Year to date, condo sales are down by 3.5 percent.

Fortunately for area condo owners, median sales prices have remained steady. The median price of condo sales in the Daytona area during September was marginally higher than during the same month last year, MLS reports show. And it was 4 percent higher than the median condo sales price in the Daytona Beach area during August. Year to date, the median condo sales price is level with the first nine months of 2018.

“Condo markets in many areas of the country are experiencing a significant cool down right now,” said Ron Wysocarski, Broker and CEO of Wyse Home Team Realty in Port Orange. “Locally, condo values are holding steady. But with the latest downward sales trend continuing in the Daytona condo market, we’re keeping a watchful eye on the situation.”

Daytona Beach MLS data for Condo and Condotel Sales combined:

September 2019: 120 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $234,750.

September 2018: 130 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $233,000.

August 2019: 145 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $218,500.

August 2018: 170 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $236,000.

Year To Date 2019: 1159 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $208,000.

Year To Date 2018: 1202 condo/condotels sold with a median sales price of $208,000.

Total Volume Sold in September 2019: $28,172,600.

Total Volume Sold in September 2018: $33,489,281.

September Daytona Beach MLS data for Condos and Condotels separated:

108 condos sold with a median price of $240,862.

12 condotels sold with a median price of $79,500.

“Vacation condo sales were strong in September, with the number of condotel units sold up from August,” said Wysocarski.

The September 2019 highlights of luxury condo sales in the Daytona Beach area include:

–Ron Wyse

Ron Wysocarski is the Broker and CEO of Wyse Home Team Realty in Port Orange, FL. For more information regarding Ron Wysocarski, contact him at 386-562-2651, or visit TheWyseCondoTeam.com.