13 Palm Coast Organizations Split $30,000 in Cultural Arts Grants from City Government

A mostly familiar roster of 13 organizations mostly focused on heritage and the performing arts will split $30,000 in cultural arts grants from Palm Coast government. The amount is $4,000 less than last year, but remains around the same total amount the city has handed out annually since 2013, when it increased the sum from $20,000.





All but one received $2,400 each. The awards are distinct from those provided by the Tourist Development Council, the county-wide arm of Flagler government, and are restricted to non-profit organizations operating in Palm Coast, whether most of their audience is Palm Coast-driven or not. Several years ago, the Flagler Playhouse in Bunnell would qualify for grants, its audience being largely drawn from Palm Coast. But it was denied in 2012 and hasn’t applied since.

Until last year, applicants submitted their applications to the city’s Leisure Services Committee, which would then forward its recommendations to the city council. The committee was disbanded earlier this year as it had difficulties finding enough members to form a quorum and hold meetings. Its responsibilities are largely incorporated in the city’s parks and recreation department led by Laurent Johnston.

All but two organizations requested $3,000 each. All but one received $2,400 each. The Afro American Caribbean Heritage Organization, which hosts the annual Black Heritage Day Festival and sponsors a display at the Flagler County Public Library every February (during Black History Month) requested and received $800.

The African American Cultural Society on U.S. 1, now in its 28th year, would spread its grant award between four programs–Kwanzaa, Youth Reality, exhibits and the Juneteenth Celebration. The Youth Black History Reality program “enables the youth of our community to study and reenact significant prominent African Americans and their contributions to American history in a theatrical program format,” organizers say in their application. “They dress in costume and use various props to highlight their presentation of that person.”

The Choral Arts Society and the Community Chorus of Palm Coast have been getting city grants for over a decade. For the Choral Arts Society, the grant helps underwrite its spring, July 4 and Christmas concerts at at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway. The Community Chorus holds four concerts a year, including on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The Flagler Auditorium, with performance and advertising expenses topping $600,000, is the largest organization to get a grant. At the other end of the performing arts scale is City Repertory Theatre, now in its ninth season. ‘We present material that other local theaters won’t attempt,” CRT’s application reads.

The Gargiulo Arts Foundation also got $2,400. The foundation drew considerable attention in March with the installation of the first of five sculptures it is sponsoring in Palm Coast’s Town Center–Copper Tritscheller’s 10-foot ‘Burro With Bird on Shoulder.’ Tom Gargiulo is hoping to add one or two more sculptures in 2020.

You can read all 13 applications here or see the chart of award recipients below.

Palm Coast Arts and Cultural Grants, 2020

Source: Palm Coast government.




