Stetson University Launches Branch of AAUW

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) opens doors for women and girls, influences public debate on critical social issues, sponsors community programs, publishes groundbreaking research on women and girls, and is one of the world’s largest sources of funding exclusively for graduate women.

AAUW is a global community that is passionately committed to building a better future for women and girls, which makes bringing AAUW to the West Volusia area so important. Membership is open to anyone holding an associate’s (or equivalent, such as RN), bachelor’s or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. AAUW Stetson University will provide its members with an inclusive space for networking, engaging in professional development, and navigating through the ever-changing world in which we live.

“We are proud to be one of the newest branches of an organization whose mission is to promote the equity and education of women and girls, and to foster equal pay and economic security for women throughout their lives,” said Shawnrece Campbell, PhD, associate dean of Stetson’s College of Arts and Sciences, is president of the Stetson branch. “We welcome you to join us in being a part of growing this important organization for women and invite you to attend our inaugural meeting.”

That meeting is on Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Stetson Room on the second floor of the Carlton Union Building (CUB), 131 E. Minnesota Ave, DeLand, FL 32723. The event is open to the public, and you do not have to be a member to attend the first meeting.

Faculty, staff, and students of all genders are welcome. Lunch will be served. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.