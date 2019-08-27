Tuesday Briefing: Heat Index to 103, AdventHealth’s Little League Hearts, Opioid Task Force, Appetizers With Anna FlaglerLive | August 27, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 99 to 103. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. Council members will get a final presentation on next fiscal year’s budget and will discuss their coming year’s priorities. See the full agenda and background materials here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds its second budget workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The commission will focus on the city’s utility, sanitary and stormwater funds.

The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library.

The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.

“Appetizers With Anna,” a 5:30 p.m. meet and greet for parents wishing to meet Anna Crawford, principal at Wadsworth Elementary School, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: T.J. Maxx, in the Target Shopping center, 5260 State Road 100, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.

Labor Day: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ON AGENDA: Carolyn Johnson, the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s director of business, economic development and innovation policy, is slated to speak during a Florida Economic Development Council board meeting. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., Omni Jacksonville Hotel, 245 Water St., Jacksonville.)

JUSTICES WEIGH DUVAL DEATH CASES: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on three issues, including two death-penalty cases from Duval County. Justices will take up an appeal by Raymond Bright, who was sentenced to death in the 2008 murders of Derrick King and Randall Brown, and an appeal by David Kelsey Sparre, who was sentenced to death in the 2010 murder of Tiara Pool. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

VOTING SYSTEM SECURITY AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections will hold a rule-development workshop about minimum security procedures for voting systems. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., R.A. Gray Building, 500 South Bronough St., Tallahassee. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 659459077.)

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

