Ex-Bunnell Commissioner’s Son Edwin Henry, 56, Found Dead on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Edwin Devon Henry, the 56-year-old of former Bunnell City Commissioner Daisy Henry, was found dead by a street curb on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Bunnell this morning, not far from his home. He is believed to have died of a medical condition he’d been battling.





The Bunnell Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. No autopsy is planned.

“Detective Conrad with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office CSO assisted officer Baker and Sgt. Mortimer,” Bunnell Police Chief Tom Foster said. “She contacted the medical examiner, told told him the condition of the body,” and allowed the body to be released to a local funeral home. “The medical examiner will follow up with his physician, so that part is still ongoing but that’s kind of in a nutshell. It’s labeled a death investigation, not a homicide investigation.”

City officials, including Vice Mayor John Rogers and City Manager Alvin Jackson, paid their respects and condolences at Daisy Henry’s home today. She served many years on the Bunnell City Commission and just last March lost a bid to get back on the commission by two votes, to Jan Reeger. The commission meets tonight. It traditionally begin each meeting with a prayer by one of the commissioners, and is likely to devote tonight’s prayer to Edwin and his mother.

Edwin Henry, Rogers said, was “battling a medical condition, and it looked like it was natural, Daisy told me that,” Rogers said after leaving Daisy Henry’s home this afternoon. He said “she was in good spirits,” though this morning she’d been “very distraught,” in the police chief’s words.

Edwin’s sister, Lasongia McKay, posted a verse from Revelation in her brother’s memory: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”