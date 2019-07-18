No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Bo Sirrine, 21-Year-Old Navy Crewman, Faces Rape Charge Involving Palm Coast Girl, 13

| July 18, 2019

Bo Sirrine is at the Flagler County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Bo Sirrine, a 21-year-old Navy crewman in Jacksonville, got to know the 13-year-old Palm Coast girl through the website “Plenty of Fish,” a dating website, then kept communicating with her on Snapchat and Google Hangout.


Wednesday afternoon (July 17), Sirrine was booked at the Flagler County jail on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery, or statutory rape, of a girl younger than 16–each a second degree felony. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to Sirrine’s arrest report, he began communicating with the girl by phone as well, and on Jan. 12 was allegedly invited to her home, arriving there around midnight. The girl allegedly opened her bedroom window to let him sneak in, and after “a few hours of communication and kissing,” the report states, they had sex. The routine was repeated on Jan. 13 and 15.

The girl’s mother discovered the couple in the girl’s bedroom, with Sirrine allegedly “wearing only his boxers and attempting to hide on the floor on the opposite side of the bed.”

Through the investigation, Flagler County sheriff’s detectives got a statement from a “witness” saying she had sex with an older man named “Bo.” Detectives conducted DNA analysis through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s crime lab, finding two “donors,” meaning two DNA sources, one of them matched to Bo Sirrine’s DNA, with a one in 700 billion chance that it would be a match to a different individual.

Originally from Washington State, Sirrine is a resident of 822-C Saratoga Avenue, #3129, in Jacksonville. According to his arrest report, he “admitted to each sexual act during an interview” with an investigator, after getting his Miranda rights.

