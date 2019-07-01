Reilly Opelka Gets First Wimbledon Main-Draw Win and Faces Stan Wawrinka in 2nd Round

Reilly Opelka, the 21-year-old former Indian Trails Middle school student, continued his rise up to the top of the pro tennis world Monday, winning his first-ever men’s match at Wimbledon.





Opelka, who rose up to a career-high ranking of No. 52 earlier this year, took out German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe Monday morning, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 on Court 7. Stebe, 28, is ranked 518th.

Currently ranked No. 63 on the ATP World Tour, Opelka, whose parents George and Lynne live in Palm Coast, had a major breakthrough in 2019, winning the New York Open in February on Long Island.

He’s had some highs and lows since then, defeating former Top 20 player Pablo Carreno Busta and taking a set off world No. 5 Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in May, while going 13-12 in ATP-level matches. Lately though he’s struggled, as Opelka entered Wimbledon on a three-match losing streak.

But Monday he was outstanding, drilling 11 aces and winning 78 percent of his first-serve points. His win knocks him over the $1 million mark in career winnings, having entered Wimbledon at $968,875. The championship has a total purse of nearly $50 million. Those who make it to the second round are guaranteed $91,000.

The 2015 Wimbledon boys champion was making his men’s main draw debut Monday, and now faces a much-stiffer test in the second round on Wednesday, having to play four-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, the No. 22 seed. Opelka has this going for him in what on paper looks like a very unfavorable match-up: Wawrinka doesn’t have the most stellar record at Wimbledon, where his best showings were quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2015. He was knocked out in the second round in 2016 and 2018, and in the first round in 2017. At 34, his last big win goes back to the 2016 US Open, his last big showing at a Grand Slam goes back to the final of the 2017 French Open, which he lost. He’s 20-13 this year, compared to 12-12 for Opelka.

Wimbledon coverage is on ESPN and the ESPN app.

— Michael Lewis for FlaglerLive