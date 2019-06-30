No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Interested In Adding More Longleaf Pine Acreage to Flagler County? Forest Service Wants To Help, Including Incentive Money

Fledgling longleaf pines. (© FlaglerLive)

Applications are now being accepted for the Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program, the Florida Forest Service announced. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.


The primary objective of the Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program is to increase the acreage of healthy longleaf pine forests in Florida by assisting eligible, non-industrial private forest landowners with the long-term investment necessary to establish and maintain the valuable longleaf pine ecosystem. See the application form below or get it here

“We are excited to expand the program this year to include all counties within the historical range of longleaf pine, providing assistance to more landowners across the state,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service.

Longleaf pine forests are native to the southeastern United States and are among the most diverse ecosystems in North America. Longleaf pines provide high-quality wood products and are valued for their resistance to damage by insects, disease, wildfire and storms. Due to urbanization and conversion to other land uses, longleaf pine forests have been dramatically reduced and now cover less than four percent of their historical range. Florida is home to more than 2 million acres of longleaf pine ecosystems, which represents more than half of all current longleaf pine forests.

The Longleaf Pine Incentive Program offers incentive payments for the completion of timber stand improvement, invasive species control, prescribed burning, planting longleaf pine, establishing native plant understory and mechanical underbrush treatments. Private lands in the 58 Florida counties north of Lake Okeechobee are eligible. To learn more visit FloridaForestService.com or contact Julie Allen, your local Florida Forest Service county forester.

The Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program is supported through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation with funding from the Southern Company, USDA Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Conservation Service, US Department of Defense, Halliburton Company and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

 

Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program Application:

