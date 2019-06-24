Last Updated: 11:11 a.m.

Flagler County’s crime index in 2018 fell by 20.2 percent, by far the largest year-over-year drop in at least 18 years, and a decline almost three times the 7.4 percent drop in crime across Florida over the same period, according to figures the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released this morning.





Flagler had the second-highest drop in crime in the state for counties with a population of 100,000 or more.

Crime in Flagler declined in almost all major categories–murder, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and car thefts. The exception is rapes, which increased 26 percent, from 23 reported rapes in 2017 to 29 last year. Rapes are usually under-reported.

The local drop in crime reflects numbers across all jurisdictions, but is driven substantially by that of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for unincorporated Flagler, Palm Coast, Beverly Beach and Marineland. In that sheriff’s jurisdiction, crime fell 22 percent. It fell only 4.8 percent in Bunnell, and 11.8 percent in Flagler Beach. Bunnell and Flagler Beach have their own police departments, though the sheriff’s office backs up both.

FDLE measures crimes according to standards set by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, on which all these numbers are based. The crime index totals all the crimes reported in a given period, with no distinction between violent crime and non-violent crime. For example, three murders were reported in Flagler in 2018, and 1,021 larcenies were reported. The index will reflect the combination of the two, along with several other categories, for a total of 1,662 reported crimes for the year, down from 2,082 the previous year.

Measured by crime rate, the numbers are even steeper: a 22 percent decline in the county, and a nearly 24 percent decline in the sheriff’s jurisdiction.

For months, Sheriff Rick Staly has been touting the agency’s improved crime figures, crediting a series of measures, starting with the agency’s strategic “Crimemaps” approach, an increase in patrol deputies in Palm Coast and the county, more aggressive domestic violence investigations and arrests (or arrests overall), combined with programs at the jail–an initiative called “Stride“–designed to help inmates reintegrate society and reduce recidivism. The sheriff was planning to ask for yet more deputies from both Flagler government and Palm Coast, though both governments’ budgets may be less accommodating this year, and the figures released today may lend more weight to the governments’ arguments that they could forego additional deputies for now.

Flagler County’s crime drop is not unique in the state: Dixie, Glades, Gulf, Holmes, Liberty, Madison and Union all saw drops exceeding Flagler’s, but all those counties have much smaller populations. Indian River County, with a population more comparable to Flagler’s (151,000), had an 18.4 percent drop, and Martin County (155,000) saw a 22.8 percent drop–the only larger county whose crime drop exceeded Flagler’s last year.

Across Florida, there were 45,154 fewer reported offenses compared to 2017.

“Florida is a stronger, safer state because of the men and women of law enforcement who face danger every day to protect their communities,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I am deeply grateful for all they do to keep the state’s crime rate trending downward, but we must not forget that this 48-year drop in crime comes at a tremendous cost. Last year, Florida lost 11 law enforcement officers in the line of duty. We will never forget their sacrifices, nor the security we feel as a result of their courageous service. God bless the men and women who value our safety above their own.”

[This is a developing story. More soon.]

Flagler County Crime and Crime Rates, 2000-2018

Year (Sheriff) Pop.* Total Crime Index Index % Change

from Previous Year Mur-

der Rape Rob-

bery Aggra-

vated

Asslt Bur-

glary Lar-

ceny Vehicle Theft Crime

Rate

per

100,000 % Cleared 2018 (Staly) 107,571 1,662 -20.2 3 29 12 197 203 1,145 73 1,545 32.6 2017 (Staly) 105,217 2,082 -1.0 5 23 32 204 287 1,425 106 1,978 24.9 2016 (Manfre) 103,155 2,102 +1.4% 0 20 32 206 334 1,405 105 2,037 22.9 2015 (Manfre) 101,413 2,072 +1.7 2 23 26 231 375 1,324 109 2,060.9 25.3 2014 (Manfre) 99,121 2,055 -6.2 0 14 32 204 330 1,399 76 2073.2 30.3 2013 (Manfre) 97,483 2,190 -0.5 3 22 57 206 476 1,343 83 2238.3 27.7 2012 (Fleming) 97,220 2,200 -7.4 1 8 38 210 436 1,433 74 2,262.9 29.3 2011 (Fleming) 96,241 2,376 -4.2 1 19 37 254 505 1,485 75 2,468.8 29.3 2010 (Fleming) 94,984 2,480 -4.2 0 16 36 177 556 1,591 104 2,611.0 24.2 2009 (Fleming) 94,977 2,588 +5.3 3 22 48 223 592 1,590 110 2,724.9 26.1 2008 (Fleming) 95,588 2,458 -9.8 0 14 56 203 540 1,510 135 2,571.5 22.9 2007 (Fleming) 93,644 2,724 +18.6 4 18 54 212 609 1,660 167 2,908.9 21.6 2006 (Fleming) 89,151 2,296 +15.7 4 12 37 180 502 1,391 170 2,575.4 21.2 2005 (Fleming) 78,693 1,984 +21.8 1 12 45 243 395 1,153 135 2,521.2 26.5 2004 (Manfre) 69,759 1,629 +5.1 0 12 19 167 347 982 102 2,335.2 30.2 2003 (Manfre) 61,617 1,550 +14.2 2 8 29 169 353 906 83 2,515.5 26.1 2002 (Manfre) 56,861 1,357 -2.2 2 13 19 165 365 722 71 2,386.5 35.4 2001 (Manfre) 53,137 1,388 -0.4 1 19 27 130 348 786 77 2,612.1 27.7 2000 (McCarthy) 49,908 1,394 +18.9 4 12 22 112 363 806 75 2,793.1 26.8

Source: Unified Crime Report, FBI and FDLE

Note: The crime figures listed in the table represent the incidence of reported of crime in the entire county, including Bunnell and Flagler Beach, not just crime reported to or by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note, too, that reported crime is always lower than actual crime levels, as all crimes are not reported.

(*)The population figure is based on the total provided by FDLE, which differs from that of the U.S. Census Bureau. The latter places the county's total population at 105,392.



