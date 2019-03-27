Australian Singer-Songwriter Kylie Sackley Will Perform at Palm Coast Songwriters Festival in May

Australian native Kylie Sackley, winner of Australia’s most prestigious country music talent search, Star Maker (Keith Urban was a previous winner), has been added to the schedule of songwriters performing at the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival May 3-5, 2019.





As a wunderkind performer in her birthplace of Australia, Sackley dazzled audiences with her authentic grasp of country, her gorgeously expressive vocals and her electrifying stage presence. Now living in Nashville, Sackley’s songs have been recorded by Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Randy Houser, Alan Jackson, Danielle Bradberry, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes and more, including Walker Hayes’ single “You Broke Up With Me.” Recently she performed with Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs in the Australian Country Music Festival.

Tickets are on sale now to the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival and include single day as well as a three-day VIP Gold package that includes dinner Friday evening and an after-show meet and greet with the writers. Sponsorships are also available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Daytona State College Foundation and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.

The revised schedule for the weekend includes:

Friday, May 3: 6 to 10 p.m. – Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater

6 to 7:50 p.m. Jim Collins, Leslie Satcher, Stephony Smith and Chris Wallin

8 to 10 p.m. Jeffrey Steele and Anthony Smith

Three-day VIP Gold ticket holders will be provided dinner beginning at 5:15 p.m. and treated to a Meet and Greet with the writers/artists after the show. Attendees should arrive early, so they are seated by 6 p.m. At the venue there is a covered area, and the show will go on rain or shine. Coolers, firearms and pets are not allowed at the venue. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.

Saturday, May 4: 1 to 10 p.m. – Gates open at 1 p.m. at Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater

1:15 to 1:55 p.m. Songwriter Panel Discussion with Local Songwriters and students aspiring to become Songwriters

2 to 2:55 p.m. Local/Florida Songwriter Round featuring Taylor Phillips, Damon Pullias and Friends

3 to 4:05 p.m. James Slater and Leslie Satcher

4:15 to 6 p.m. Jim Collins, Thom Shepherd and Coley McCabe

6:10 to 8 p.m. Lee Thomas Miller, Stephony Smith and Kylie Shackley

8:10 to 10 p.m. Anthony Smith, Chris Wallin and Tyler Reeve

The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival continues with writers/artists taking the stage at the Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater and performing award-winning songs throughout the day. At the venue there is a covered area, and the show will go on rain or shine. Coolers, firearms and pets are not allowed at the venue. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.

Sunday, May 5: 1 to 5 p.m. – Gates open at noon at Palm Coast Arts Foundation Stage

1 to 5:15 p.m. Thom Shepherd, Coley McCabe and Lee Thomas Miller (1 to 2:45 p.m.)

Jesse Rice and Brett Jones (2:50 to 4:20 p.m.)

James Slater (4:25 to 5:15 p.m.)

​Join us in celebrating Cinco de Mayo at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation stage as artists/writers perform award-winning songs during the final day of the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival. At the venue there is a covered area, and the show will go on rain or shine. Coolers, firearms and pets are not allowed at the venue. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.

*Schedule is subject to change”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.PalmCoastSongwritersFestival.com, and connect with us at PalmCoastSongFest on Facebook and Instagram and PalmCoastFest on Twitter. #PalmCoastSongFest