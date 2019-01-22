Sheriff’s Cmdr. David Williams Appointed Palm Coast Liaison, Replacing Mark Carman

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made it official today: Cmdr. David Williams, who’s been with the agency since 2001, was named the liaison to Palm Coast, replacing Mark Carman, who’s to be the police chief in Crescent City.





Williams’s announcement was expected, and was originally reported here on Jan. 2. But the appointment had to be ratified by Palm Coast, which pays the liaison’s salary. The position as Carman held it on and off for two decades (his title and bosses changed a few times along the way) was often seen to be similar to that of the Palm Coast precinct’s chief. But a different commander, Gerry Ditolla, oversees the Palm Coast District and its deputies.

The city contracts with the sheriff to provide policing in Palm Coast, paying for those services as well as for the liaison’s position.

“Commander Williams is a staple of this community and I know that he will do a wonderful job in representing our agency and working with the Palm Coast City Council and city manager to ensure public safety,” Sheriff Staly was quoted as saying in a release announcing the appointment today. “Commander Williams has the personality and demeanor necessary for the job and I believe he will be the perfect fit for this position.”

Affable, highly visible and often seen on his motorcycle in the past, Williams will also be responsible for special events from the sheriff’s perspective. He previously served as the Sergeant of the agency’s Motor Unit before being promoted to Commander over the Community Outreach and Crime Prevention Unit in 2018. He has participating in countless community events. Last spring he graduated from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Leadership Academy.

“Commander Williams already knows our community inside and out,” Mayor Milissa Holland said. “He’s handled the preparations for many special events here and has attended many City Council meetings, so I know this will be a seamless transition. We look forward to continuing our excellent partnership with Sheriff Rick Staly and his agency to provide law enforcement services to the residents and visitors of Palm Coast.”

The quality of that relationship is no small matter to the mayor: The council is currently reviewing applications from city manager applicants as it seeks to replace Jim Landon, whom it fired last year. During a four-hour discussion on applicants today, one application drew Holland’s attention: that of former Sheriff Jim Manfre. Holland then all but vetoed the application, saying Manfre doesn’t have a good relationship with the current sheriff to make his application viable.