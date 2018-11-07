Dog Attacks 76-Year-Old Woman on Palm Coast’s Regent Lane, 3rd Pit Bull Incident in 2 Weeks
FlaglerLive | November 7, 2018
A pit bull mix that ran loose attacked a 76-year-old woman in her back yard on Palm Coast’s Regent Lane Monday (Nov. 5), a day after a pit bull mauled a 9-year=-old girl in the P Section. It was the third biting incident in two weeks involving a pit bull.
Monday’s incident took place in mid-afternoon. The pit bull mix, called gunner, belongs to Lilly M. King of 8 Regent Lane. Gunner had managed to get out of the house and run loose, as he had on previous occasions, the victim told Flagler County sheriff’s deputies, without being aggressive.
This time, the dog bounded onto her yard. She approached Gunner “and attempted to kiss him on the head,” according to a sheriff’s incident report. “Gunner bit [the woman] on the face causing minor lacerations to the outside and inside of her nose.” The woman, who is 5’3”, fell backward, and Gunner bit her again, this time on the back of her upper-right arm. “The second bite also cause puncture marks, but had stopped bleeding” prior to a deputy’s arrival. When the deputy arrived the woman was holding a towel to a bleeding wound on her nose.
King told deputies the dog had been secured back at the house. The victim was complaining of knee pain from the fall and apparent swelling around her knee. Flagler County Fire Rescue 62 responded and assisted the woman with first aid. She declined transport to the hospital, but was advised to contact her primary care physician as soon as possible. Flagler’s 911 dispatch center contacted Palm Coast Animal Control for an immediate response.
The dog’s owner provided documentation showing he was currently vaccinated through the Flagler Humane Society, with the current rabies vaccination dated Oct. 22: the dog had just been acquired as a rescue. King “was advised that Gunner should be placed on quarantine within her home, and that Palm Coast Animal Control would be conducting a separate investigation,” the report states. But the victim said her son had taken pictures of her injuries “and she did not want any included with the investigation.”
A day earlier, a 9-year-old girl who was knocking on her neighbor friend’s door at a house on Powder Horn Drive was mauled by a pit bull that slipped through the door. She was hospitalized and was bitten in so many places that she had to be sedated to receive stitches. Two weeks ago a pizza delivery man of the same age as the victim on Regent Lane was attacked in the same manner as the 9-year-old girl, when he knocked on a door for a delivery and a pit bull mix slipped out.
When are people going to learn never put your face anywhere near a strange dogs face/head. SMH
Pitbulls are known to be an aggressive breed and require care and handling. You own the dog not the other way around. Dogs don’t “manage to get out” of a house without carelessness on the owners part.
DOG OWNERS LISTEN UP
I have said it before and will say it again. Regardless of the breed of animal YOU as the owner are responsible for your dog 24/7. That responsibility includes care and behavior management. YOU are the one who controls it’s access to other human beings and animals. YOU control how it behaves. If YOU can’t then you have no business owning a pet.
This is the third bite in as many weeks that COULD have been prevented. However carelessness on the owners part allowed the animal to run loose. And this sounds like repetitive behavior. Please make sure you know what your pets are doing at all times. Regardless of the breed.
Every morning I see pet owners walking large dogs on 10 foot long leashes. This morning I watched a Nurse who could not have been more than 125 lbs walking 2 large dogs that were pulling her up the side walk. She was visibly struggling to maintain control. And this is not the first time I have seen her doing this. Think she can keep those animals from hurting someone?
Yesterday I went to Walmart and came out to go to the car. An RVer was letting their dog run loose and he was running up to us and jumping. I pushed him down with my hand and blocked a second try with my knee. The guy was ready to fight!! How is this OK? I don’t know you your dog or it’s intentions. Please control your animals and respect boundaries and personal space.
It’s time pet owners started controlling their pets and not the other way around. They aren’t fur babies or humans with 4 legs. They are animals and have animal intentions. They will do what they want when not properly controlled and you are responsible for it. Why should someone innocent suffer from your neglect?
It sounds like the owner of this animal has been careless about securing it before. The dog should be removed from his/her care and supervision.
It’s a shame that the irresponsibility of some people ruins it for other responsible dog owners. I’ve owned a pitbull all my life and have never had an incident. EVER.
$5000 bond on pit bull owners,they bite you pay.Oh boy here comes the letters.
Why did she try to kiss a random dog that walked into her yard????
Concerned citizen, you are absolutely right. If you have a pet, you and you alone are 100% responsible for it. However, I don’t know anyone in their right mind who would attempt to kiss a strange dog running through their yard. You are right, they are animals and their only defense if they suspect danger is to bite. All dogs will bite. Anyone who says different is a fool. I love dogs and have had them my whole life. The sad thing with large dogs like pitbulls is that they are cute little puppies. When the irresponsible owners get tired of them when they are around 75 pounds, they dump them at the nearest shelter. These dogs are traumatized and are usually adopted and brought back many times. I believe that Gunner has been at the FHS for a while. What would be great is that people would stop adopting or purchasing on a whim because they have nothing better to do that day. When you acquire an animal, it is for the life of the animal not until you are tired of it. I have had dogs that lived to 17. They were old, mostly blind and sick but I would never dump them at a shelter. Animals are defenseless. People are sickening.
Its like nobody can comprehend how dangerous a Pit Bull canine can be. That’s why when I walk , I carry 10rds of 9mm hollow points.
This is why I carry…..
This dog was out on Halloween. I picked up on the dogs temperament right away as being nervous and in protective mode. We were at the haunted house on Reidsville Dr so it was dark, crowded and many children around. I asked the boy holding him what the dogs name was and if he was friendly. The dog began barking and acting in an aggressive manner. When I asked how long he had the dog and where were his parents, the boy said a few days but I could not find any adult with him. I suggested he bring the dog home because he shouldn’t be taking a “new” dog out on a day that’s so hectic. He may be scared and nervous and could possibly hurt someone. He ignored me and the owner of the house asked him to move off the property. People really need to be educated about the breed. I blame the owners. No one in their right mind should let a child handle a dog like that without supervision and proper training.
Never liked the breed. People dont train/control their dogs. Most dont discipline their kids either so go figure.
Where does it say the dog was a stranger to her?