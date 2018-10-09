No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
A Man Is Killed in Single-Car Crash Against Utility Pole on U.S. 1 Near Whiteview Pkwy

| October 9, 2018

crash utility

The Ford wrapped itself around the high-power utility pole off U.S. 1. The license plate is blurred pending next-of-kin notification. (© FlaglerLive)

After going nearly four months without a fatality, Flagler County roads have been the scenes of two deaths in just over 24 hours.


A man was killed on U.S. 1 at 9:30 this morning when his car veered off the road and slammed into a concrete, high-power-line utility pole on the west side of the road. The man had been driving south in a gray Ford sedan and had just gotten past Whiteview Parkway, about a quarter mile to the north, when he appears to have lost control of the car.

The vehicle wrapped itself around the base of the utility pole from the violence of the impact, with the driver’s side taking the brunt of the impact.

The Ford is registered to a person with a disability, according to its license plate. The car’s owner displayed a set of Florida Sheriff’s Association insignias against its back windshield.

Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue personnel was dispatched to the scene, but most returned to their stations once the victim, who appears to have been killed instantly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene but would soon be turning over the investigation to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Palm Coast Fire Police reduced southbound traffic to one lane, the crash being entirely off the road and in the right of way.

On Monday morning, a man was killed on I-95 at the north end of the county when he drove his semi truck into the back of another semi, which had been stationary on the highway because of other wrecks further south. Neither fatal crashes in the past two days were caused by weather: though it’s been a wet morning, it was not raining on U.S. 1 at the time of this morning’s crash, and the road was relatively dry. Today’s crash was similar to a May 2017 crash off Old Kings Road, where a 30-year-old driver lost control of his sedan and crashed against a concrete utility pole several feet off Old Kings Road.

ford crash

(© FlaglerLive)


scene

The scene on U.S. 1. Skies were threatening, but the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. (© FlaglerLive)

3 Responses for “A Man Is Killed in Single-Car Crash Against Utility Pole on U.S. 1 Near Whiteview Pkwy”

  1. Starfyre says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Prayers for the victims family! It is so sad to lose someone suddenly like this! May we all be cautious today as the weather gets worse and hug those we love a little closer! May God comfort the family and friends who have just lost someone special to them!

    Reply
  2. Brandon Cross says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Thank you Starfrye for submitting such a kind and thoughtful post.
    I would like to think …We on this site… No matter our differences, can come together on such sad occurrences.

    Reply
  3. Ramone says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I know it would cut into FPL’s profits, but if these utilities were installed underground instead of on poles close to the road’s edge, we’d probably save a lot of lives. Prayers for the victim and family.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Read FlaglerLive's Comment Policy | Subscribe to the Comment Feed rss flaglerlive comment feed rss

