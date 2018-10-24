Licensed Palm Coast Real Estate Broker Is Arrested on a Shoplifting Charge

Pauline Flores, the 47-year-old owner of Realty Central, the real estate firm in Palm Coast, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Kohl’s on Sept. 28. The State Attorney’s Office followed up by filing its information, or intention to prosecute, on Oct. 8.





Real estate brokers have a pass key that gives them access to all MLS listings, and generally have access to clients’ personal information and escrow accounts. Rental managers have access to rental units, including rented units, when preceded by proper notification.

Matt Rice, a store employee, told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies he observed Flores “take pieces of merchandise out of their packaging and conceal them within other packages which were then paid for,” according to Flores’s arrest report. He used the store’s surveillance cameras to confirm that Flores had walked around the store several minutes, taken silicone bra pads out of their package and allegedly dissimulated them in a mattress topper she then paid for. She had also allegedly taken lip gloss from one package and placed it in a less expensive make-up package she then paid for.

Rice followed her in the parking lot and found the hidden items, valued at $33. Kohl’s wished to pursue charges, and Flores was booked at the Flagler County jail, posting bail on $500 bond.

Flores, a resident of Burnell Drive in Palm Coast, has been a licensed real estate broker since 2006, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, with no recorded complaints over her license in that time span. She has one current listing in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), and operates as a rental manager. Her attorney, Daniel Leising, has filed a series of motions in the case ahead of a Nov. 6 arraignment. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Robert Pickens.

Flores is not required to report the misdemeanor charge to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. She would be required to do so only if the charge leads to a conviction.