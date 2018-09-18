Palm Coast Council Fires City Manager
Jim Landon, Ending 11-Year Tenure
FlaglerLive | September 18, 2018
The Palm Coast City Council this morning voted 4-0 to fire City Manager Jim Landon, ending his 11-year tenure after weeks of mounting tension and clashes with the council.
Landon during his long reign built a fierce following among his staff, especially his directors, but was not popular with the public, a gulf he never sought to close: his loyalty was primarily to his staff and to ensuring that he preserved the votes on the council that preserved his job. The council has turned over twice during his 11 years.
After the 4-0 vote at 11:45 a.m., Landon said “thank you,” got up and walked out. Beau Falgout, his deputy, will be interim manager.
The move was initiated by Mayor Milissa Holland, who prefaced it with what amounted to point-by-point outline of issues and concerns. Holland built her case on two themes: that Landon has been out of step with change, and that he’s been unresponsive to the current council’s urgency. There were other symptomatic issues, not least of them the fact that Landon last year had announced his intention to retire at some point but has since prevaricated over the actual date of his retirement even as the council hired a head-hunting firm to find his replacement. The council has been sitting on the firm, awaiting Landon’s pronouncement on his retirement.“I don’t think it’s appropriate to announce your retirement and not offer us a firm date,” Holland said. “I don’t see the energy, and if we want to stay at status quo in the city, I think time is of the essence, I want us to take a very aggressive” approach. She said there’s a reason managers move on after six or seven years, “it’s because they become embedded in the day to day operations” rather than pivot when a new council with a new council arrives. “I don’t see that happening, I just really don’t.”
“I want a sense of urgency by our city manager to get these things done,” Holland said. (Landon as if reveled in a lack of urgency on certain items: “There’s no hurry on this one,” he’d said at a December workshop, introducing a discussion on executive search firms, words that now seem fateful in retrospect.)
Holland then passed the gavel to Vice Mayor Bob Cuff and made a motion to fire Landon.
Council member Heidi Shipley would have been an all but certain vote for firing Landon: she’s twice voted to do so with then-council member Steven Nobile, who resigned in May. But she was absent today as she has been for several meetings, citing health reasons.
Audio: The Discussion to Fire Landon (30 mn)
Shipley, reached by phone, confirmed that she’d have voted to fire Landon. “Absolutely would have voted to have him leave,” she said immediately after the vote. “Should have been done a long time ago. Very happy that the mayor took that stand–not even knowing what her grievances were. I can imagine what they were. I am behind her 100 percent.” She said it would have made no difference had the vote been delayed. “It would have given me a little more joy to have been there but it wouldn’t have made a difference, I would have voted with them,” she said, noting she’d be at a budget hearing on Wednesday.
Cuff provided a paradoxical response, speaking criticism of Landon but also asking for a delay of two weeks before voting him out. He said his “strong preference is for a soft landing, if that’s the correct word,” with the council finding a manager coincidentally with Landon retiring. “That said, I guess my position at this point on a vote on a motion today is this has taken me by surprise, obviously.” But he did not want it to drag on. He said he preferred not to take action at the end of today’s meeting, but to discuss it in a workshop, then at a timing. “Hopefully this will allow Ms. Shipley to join us as well.” He later added that he was not ready to vote on the matter today. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t support it at our next business meeting,” he said.
“I’ve been frustrated over the past couple of months,” he said, echoing Holland’s criticism. “I’ve had the frustration that you expressed about getting adequate back-up at workshops.”
“What do we gain by waiting a few weeks?” Klufas said, now that council members have established their positions. “What could possibly change in our mindsets?”
“To prolong this does not make a lot of sense to me at this point,” Holland said, saying it would be a waste of time.Council member Lyon was perplexed by the fact that the search firm has been hired but without much movement since, but initially did not indicate how he would vote.
“Lawyers, we have a tendency to be risk-averse and not rush into anything,” Lyon said, asking about Landon’s contract terms and its severance. But he said a vote to fire him seemed inevitable. “I’m inclining to lean toward what Mr. Klufas said.” And he alluded to Shipley: “I think she would agree.” He added, “It’s a scary cliff to jump off off.”
That seemed to convince Cuff to join his colleagues for the unanimous vote.
The move was similar to Holland’s attempt in June 2010, when she was halfway through her second term as a county commissioner, to fire County Administrator Craig Coffey, which Holland had preceded with a 20-minute indictment. That move failed on a 3-2 vote. Today Holland again took a risk: Klufas’s vote was likely assured (he’s had his share of clashes with Landon, who’s condescended to rather than embraced Klufas’s broadband initiatives) but Cuff has been guarded, and Lyon, only a recent appointee to the council, was a mystery–until he made the most consequential decision of his brief tenure and and tilted the vote Holland’s way.
Former council member Steven Nobile had a more jaundiced view of the vote.
“What changed in a few months that would turn all the votes?” a Nobile, who resigned in May, said by phone from Tampa, and contrasting today’s decision with his two attempts to fire Landon. “He’s done the same thing for years and years and years, and now all of a sudden they decide–and Klufas goes, no, we have to do it right now. It’s disgusting at the level of self-serving politics.” He said he believed Holland when she spoke of her recent frustrations, “but again, it’s not new. They’ve had their turn, they’ve had years to monitor, nothing has changed except the politics of the action.” He said just because he had initiated the attempts to fire Landon, the council resisted him. “They allowed Landon to hurt them–in the short term I was there with them, he hurt them a lot, the people of Palm Coast, and they voted with him. Now it’s a problem. In plain English, they’re full of shit.” Still, he said, he was glad the firing took place. “Maybe the city can move on and really get focused.”
Today’s vote followed a mundane morning meeting that ran through the business agenda mostly without comments or question from any of the council members as administration members made their presentations and the council voted on item after item. The only color to the meeting occurred at the top of the hour when Lyon proclaimed the “Pink Army” breast cancer awareness month with Florida Hospital Flagler’s John Subers and a small contingent of hospital volunteers and leaders, and when Cuff recognized Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, designed to commemorate the federal Constitution. (There was no proclamation for Banned Book Week, which begins Sept. 23.) Agenda items included approval of two items that will allow for apartment complexes–on Old Kings Road and on Whiteview Parkway–and a vote on parking regulations in the urban core (the item that did generate some discussion). The meeting took place before a largely empty chamber but for the usual staffers and, with some exceptions drawn by the parking matter, season-ticket-type spectators.
The council would have fired Landon last year, when four of its five members expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership, had it not been for a severance provision in his contract that could equate to nearly a quarter-million dollar payout. Holland’s move today suggested that the payout no longer seemed as expensive, in her calculation, as keeping Landon on. She was critical of the contract, saying she would not have signed it, but said her criticism was not personal. (When Bunnell hired Alvin Jackson as its city manager last week, Jackson made a point of speaking of his severance and benefits package as not holding the city “hostage.”)
Holland worked up to her motion from a set of prepared notes, speaking in a steady voice that only toward the end, as she made the motion, betrayed nervousness.
“When our city council arrived on the scene 12 years ago,” Holland said, prefacing her motion, “Uber did not exist, Lyft, 4G, iPads, Tesla, GPS, WhatsUp and Instagram. Today we’ve seen a lot of significant changes in our community, but we’ve also seen a shift in our council and our priorities of the discussion of the direction we want to take this council in, and we have a lot of opportunities coming up in the near future, which will change the course of this city significantly, in particular, looking at innovation and technology and our entrepreneur spirit in this community, and we’ve identified different strategic approaches on how we view those.”
She then moved on to “the inability to picot when you have a new council,” describing the current members as full-time workers who need information presented in a timely way. “I have been increasingly frustrated with the fact of not getting agenda items,” she said, alluding to Landon’s habit over the years of withholding presentations designed for workshops until the hour of the meeting itself. “That’s a managerial issue, and when we request it and [he] says we can’t get it by Monday, that’s a managerial issue, which is frustrating.” She detailed other matters that Landon has not acted on, such as the hiring of an ombudsman or the resistance the city’s new innovation officer has encountered within the administration.
“That’s a problem for me, when we as a council, universally on the whole have asked for something and the city manager takes it into his own account and accord to state how he’s going to manage that, is frustrating,” Holland said, calling his delays on certain issues “astonishing.”
“I am concerned that we are spending a tremendous amount of time just sitting still and just standing by without the energy that is going to [be] required to take to move us forward,” she said, returning as she would several times to an image of the city manager as static and out of step with the council. “I feel like I know more about our sheriff’s department from the communications that comes out of his office than I do of our own city,” she said.
Landon, 62, had no intentions of leaving Palm Coast when he spoke of retiring last year: Just last February he bought property for a house on Arena Lake Drive, in the Hidden Lakes subdivision, expecting to retire there after downsizing from his E-Section house.
About time !!
Thank you so much Mayor Holland for answering the PC taxpayers request. We want fresh new faces for Palm Coast.
It should have happened long ago. He is SOLELY responsible for his demise as City Manager. Instead of working FOR the residents to better their lives and move the city forward, he chose to pander to his staff and himself. Way to go Jim!
Hooray!!!!!!
He started out good for the city years ago but as with most that are in those positions for too long, moved away from thinking of the city first. Now to handle all those followers and supporters of his that are employed by the city. They should follow him elsewhere. Need to remove those people too so the city can move forward with new, fresh ideas and energy.
About time, thank you now please get rid of Craig Coffey PLEASE!!!!
HMMM maybe the County Commissioners will will see the light and ” grow a set” and do the same with Coffee
THANK YOU! I know the future is uncertain so it’s uncomfortable, but nowhere near as bad as it was under his leadership. Now the public needs to ease up on the pressure for a bit and let the city staff regroup. Good luck Palm Coast, it can only get better!!
Was this actually planned and orchestrated by Mr. Landon?. Someone please tell us – will he now, per the terms of his contract, receive severance or other post termination compensation?. If yes, the answer to the first question may well be yes.
This needs a younger, more assertive government to take into the future. Landon would be good for a small, stodgy Florida city, like Cape Coral or Inverness.
Do not confuse self center and self servicing actions as leadership. Please don’t thank Mayor Holland. The actions of the council today are only for the advancement of a self serving mayor and her lap puppy CM Klufas. This should have been done long ago, but now, Holland will use this as a stepping stone for the unwitting voters of Palm Coast who will praise her.
Don’t over look the public announcement of Landon’s retirement that could have been used to withhold severance if they waited just a few short months or actually engaged in the process of finding a replacement. A three month process which has taken 3 times that. Now he gets the severance and I believe that was the Mayor’s/Nett’s/Landon’s intention all along.
Sorry for the negative dump from so far away…
$250k severance. Not too shabby. Some people don’t even get unemployment when they get fired. Can’t they find people who will work for a little bit cheaper?
Well he is gone , nowlets get ready to critize the new one . SOS people will never be happy. Do u think the assistant manager that is going to take over is going to be any better, he is a clone of Landon. This city is a joke, town center is the same as it was several years ago , nothing is moving in, it will be a long time before it looks like Port orange pavilion or Saint johns center.
Let us make it two for two !
I asked the County Chairman Hansen to put a motion on the floor to fire Coffey last night for his total incompetence creating the Largest Man Made Disaster In Flagler History,,,the SheriffsHQ. Hansen defended Coffey to the max.
My question to the BOCC was about the budget they will set this Thursday at 5:30 PM at the green dome for 2018 to 2019. On 9/9 I had a conversation with a commissioner that told me that he has been informed that the “county” believes they can fix the Sheriff HQ for ONE MILLION DOLLARS. Putting all arguments aside, I ask has this one million been included in the new budget and are we getting a tax increase ? If there is Zero $ set aside that must mean this BOCC is planning on bullying the Sheriff back into the HQ.
Why did this Commission not address the financial impact of this disaster in the 2018-2019 Budget ?
Deception by the County manager and Chairman Hansen who is “in charge” by design ?
Well you know my sentiments on this one. I’m still amazed it took this long, but better late than never.
There is a way forward for every community in this State – and sticking with those who led us all astray for years (even decades) is not my definition of “progress.”
I would encourage this council to move in a very new direction, but to take its time in finding someone who isn’t just “competent” at municipal administration – find someone who is right for the community. And that community does not consist of just persons over the age of 45. Find someone who will represent the dreams and desires of all generations.
Palm Coast has an opportunity to set the tone for the entire county – a tone of change and progress.
How does he lose in this scenario?
The city owes him over $200,000 in severance.
“That package was negotiated under former Mayor Jon Netts more than 10 years ago, before state law changed to make such egregious golden parachutes illegal.” “Palm Coast Council Ready To Fire Or Push Out Jim Landon, Dismissing His Secretive “Succession” Ploy” Flagler Live July 14, 2017
The new interim recently received a $15,000 raise.
Do not rejoice over Mr. Landon’s departure.
The names and faces change however, the system remains the same.
I have a degree of certainty that the town council will fall over themselves paying a new manager an exorbitant salary and then use the “we negotiated a contract based on the size of the city” rationale.
Pay based of median incomes of the residents not the size of the city.
I am in shock that the city council found some spine to fire Landon. That said, Mayor Holland is not a great friend of the people. This was truly a political move on her behalf. I strongly agree with Steve Nobile’s comments. There are alternative motives by Ms. Holland. Should I win the election for city council District 2 in November there will be a breath of fresh air in the way business is conducted. I know that my opponent Jon Netts wants to get elected so he can have a say and direct the city council in the hiring of a new city manager. I know that I am more than capable of selecting a new city manager and judging their leadership qualities for a perfect fit for our city. Remember the difference between a manager and a leader. A manager manages things, a leader leads people! I bring over 40 years of leadership to the table if elected in November.
Hansen isn’t in charge Coffey is.