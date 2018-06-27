D’Marcus Boyd, a 24-year-old Palm Coast resident, is at the Flagler County jail on $127,500 bond on accusations that he broke into a P-Section house and raped his girlfriend in an attempt to “test” whether she had been unfaithful.





The house is his father’s, where Boyd had lived in the past and where Boyd claims he still lived on and off with his girlfriend, though his family told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies he’d been evicted and was not allowed in.

Boyd in 2013 had briefly faced four counts of rape, which were dismissed: he had been charged for having sex with a 15 year old when he was 18. He was found guilty of burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a child and felony battery in 2013. One of the cases left his stepmother with a fractured wrist and forearm– for which he served 15 months in state prison. He was released in March 2016.

Tuesday morning, Boyd’s older brother, 31, was returning home to the P-Section house when he saw D’Marcus pulling a woman toward the street by the wrist and in a headlock.

Earlier, Boyd had tried to get in the house but had failed. He then broke a window to the garage, at which point his 22-year-old brother opened the door and Boyd went in–without consent, according to his younger brother.

The alleged victim, 22, who had either dated Boyd or–according to Boyd–was his fiancee, told police she was sleeping in the garage, which had been converted into a bedroom, when Boyd came in, accused her of cheating, got on top of her, held her down, separated her legs and forced two fingers into her without her consent, according to his arrest report. She said she was screaming for him to get off her. Instead, he allegedly dragged her off the bed by her feet and “threw her around,” then got her in a headlock outside, where his brother saw him “pulling the arm/head/shoulder of[the victim] down the street,” according to the brother’s statement.

At that point Boyd let go, the victim ran inside and Boyd left. Deputies found him in the neighborhood–crying, according to one of the deputies. Both Boyd and the victim were taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center for interviews with detectives.

There, Boyd agreed to speak without an attorney. He said he’d been engaged to the alleged victim. The day before, his friend Chico and the woman had left him at the Flagler County Public Library. He then couldn’t reconnect with them. As he was looking for them, the report states, a “friend” told him that his fiancee and Chico had had sex and that there was a video recording of the encounter. Tuesday morning Boyd said he went to the P-Section house to confront his girlfriend, broke the window when he was not able to get in initially, then forcibly removed the bed covering from the woman. He claimed to detectives that the woman allegedly told him to “test her” vagina, which he took to be consent. He then became more upset from concluding that she had cheated on him.

He was arrested on a charge of sexual battery (that is, rape), a second-degree felony, burglary and domestic battery.