In the Hammock, Boyfriend Shoots Girlfriend In the Ear During Argument Over Chinese Food

George Virgin, a 65-year-old resident of 11 North Shady Lane in the Hammock, is back in jail on a felony charge after an accusation that he shot his girlfriend in the ear on Saturday night (June 23).





Virgin served two years’ probation on an identical charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 1999, and had a domestic battery charge against him dismissed two years ago.

The alleged victim is a 46-year-old woman. She told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that she was sitting in a recliner in the living room while she and Virgin were arguing about Virgin’s son. The victim at some point ordered Chinese food from the Great Wall restaurant. Virgin got upset at the price, which he found too high, so he allegedly walked up to her and struck her twice in the face. “She stated that this was a normal thing [Virgin] would do when they argued,” according to Virgin’s arrest report.

The victim then called the Chinese restaurant to sort out the cost. As she was on the phone, she noticed Virgin standing directly in front of her, with a gun pointed at her face. He called her a vile name. She attempted to “smack the gun away from her face,” the report states, “and while doing so, she was shot in the ear” by Virgin. Initially she did not realize what had happened, but then noticed the bleeding. She had to ask Virgin to call 911 several times before he finally did so. She was treated at Florida Hospital Flagler and released the next morning.

Virgin gave a different story. He said he was sleeping when the victim woke him up by moving in the bed and leaving the room. He said she began speaking loudly about Virgin’s son, who was not in the house.

When Virgin went to the living room, he claims she was was in a recliner, waving his Smith and Wesson .357 revolver and making statements about shooting his son should he come home that evening. (There’s been issues between the victim and Virgin’s 22-year-old son, Fox: last December Fox Virgin was charged with domestic violence after an altercation with his father turned violent. The altercation was caused by Fox arguing with Virgin’s girlfriend, and Virgin attempting to separate them, according to Fox’s arrest report. The charge was dropped.)

When Virgin confronted the victim Saturday evening, he says she pointed the gun at him, so he went to grab the firearm and in doing so “the firearm accidentally discharged and resulted” in the victim’s injury, according to the report. Virgin told deputies that the gun was always kept under his pillow, while the victim could not move around except on crutches, making her retrieval of the gun from under the pillow difficult.

A physician at Florida Hospital Flagler discredited the account Virgin gave. “When considering the totality of the circumstances,” the arrest report states, “it would appear to be physically impossible for the bullet to travel on the discerned bullet trajectory based upon any of the statements provided by [Virgin].”

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony. Virgin remains at the Flagler County jail on $42,500 bond.