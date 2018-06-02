Tammy Almond Charged With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Darryl Wilson, 56

Tammy Almond, a 43-year-old resident of 12 East Palm Street in Bunnell, was charged today with manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death Friday of Darryl Wilson at a North Bacher Street house.





Wilson, 56, who’d worked on and off for 10 years for Jimmy Flynt at Saxon’s Towing, the Bunnell company, had been house-sitting at 705 North Batcher Street for a week. The house is owned by James and Angelina New. Angelina is Flynt’s sister.

“My sister asked me if I thought he was worthy of house-sitting for two weeks while she went to the keys, I told her definitely,” Flynt said this morning, assuring her that he’d keep an eye on him since Flynt was right around the corner. “And this happened.”

Flynt described Wilson as “a low-key person” who never gave trouble to anybody. He was the father of a son and two daughters, and had two grandchildren. He was originally from Kentucky but had been in Florida for decades.

Almond and Wilson had been seeing each other on and off but wasn’t considered his steady girlfriend.

The shooting took place at around 7:30 p.m. Wilson was shot in the head. Almond told police that she did not know the gun she had pointed at him was loaded.

Almond is being held on $250,000 bond at the Flagler County jail, where she was booked a little after 5 this morning. The Bunnell Police Department is investigating the shooting in conjunction with the sheriff’s investigative services division and the State Attorney’s Office.