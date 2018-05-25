For the 2018-2019 academic year that begins in August, Daytona State College once again plans to hold the line on tuition, with a zero-tuition increase for its 27,000 students, if approved by the District Board of Trustees at its June 19 meeting.





Current tuition at Daytona State is $2,458 for 24 credits (or 12 credits a semester, for two semesters), for in-0state students, and $9,568 for out of state students. That does not include annual book costs estimated at $1,200, or room and board, which ranges from $2,128 for shared space to $6,000 for independent living space, plus other costs. See the list here.

As for fees: For the 2018-19 academic year, the majority of fees would remain unchanged. Fees will increase for 46 specific courses based on a higher cost of materials required to teach them. Also, 23 new fees will be assessed for new courses, and 24 fees will be decreased or eliminated altogether. The costs for lab fees are itemized on the Lab Fee Approval Form, including the justification for the increases and decreases.

The necessary charges are due to costs associated with changes in curriculum, lab or clinical-experience requirements for certain programs. That’s all also pending board approval.

Florida law (Statute 1009.23(12)(a)) grants authority to Florida College System institutional boards of trustees to establish laboratory fees that “shall not exceed the cost of services provided and shall only be charged to persons receiving the service.” Daytona State adheres to specific institutional policy and procedure governing the creation, review and adjustment of all fees.

The college’s proposed fee adjustments are a result of the analysis of annual expenditures and enrollment for the course(s) for each affected program. Students are only obligated for the cost associated with their specific course(s). Fee adjustments typically occur due to revisions to curriculum and course(s) and/or changes in the cost of expenditures. All lab fees are used to purchase items or services that are specifically related to the student learning outcomes and objectives of the course(s).

To comply with Accountability Standards (64-14.060), which provided a basis for quality improvement and for accountability, external accreditors provide additional oversight of academic program content, quality and effectiveness, and faculty members play a key role in preparing academic programs for external review by accrediting agencies.

Daytona State Lab Fee Recommendations for 2018-19